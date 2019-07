× Scott Spiker, Patty Doherty advance to general election in 13th Aldermanic District race

MILWAUKEE — A special primary election was held Tuesday, July 16 for Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District.

The election was held to replace retired Alderman Terry Witkowski.

Seven candidates were on the ballot.

Scott Spiker and Patty Doherty got the most votes — to move forward to the general election on Aug. 13.

