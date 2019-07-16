We Energies offers money-saving tips to help you stay cool during hot weather
MILWAUKEE — We Energies is offering up several low-cost or no-cost tips to help you save money on energy during our stretch of hot weather.
NO COST
- Keep the sun out. Close blinds, shades and drapes on the sunny side of your home during the day to keep the house cooler.
- Adjust your thermostat. When at home, set it a few degrees higher to save energy. When you are away, adjust your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees higher than your normal setting for at least 8 hours a day. This can help you save 10% on your energy bill.
- Leave thermostat’s fan switch on “auto” so the fan only runs when the furnace runs. Setting the fan to “on” causes it to run all the time.
LOW COST
- Use standing fans, even if you have air conditioning. Circulating cool air makes it feel cooler.
- Seal cracks and gaps around windows, doors and siding with caulk and weather stripping. This keeps cool air in and hot air out.
- Install a programmable thermostat for your comfort and convenience. It can adjust the air conditioning for times you typically are away and times you typically are home. You also can program it to reduce cooling when you go to sleep and turn it back up before you wake up in the morning.
- Schedule regular tune-ups for your air conditioner. Seasonal maintenance keeps equipment running safely and efficiently, and saves money in the long run.