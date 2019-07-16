× We Energies offers money-saving tips to help you stay cool during hot weather

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is offering up several low-cost or no-cost tips to help you save money on energy during our stretch of hot weather.

NO COST

Keep the sun out. Close blinds, shades and drapes on the sunny side of your home during the day to keep the house cooler.

Adjust your thermostat. When at home, set it a few degrees higher to save energy. When you are away, adjust your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees higher than your normal setting for at least 8 hours a day. This can help you save 10% on your energy bill.

Leave thermostat's fan switch on "auto" so the fan only runs when the furnace runs. Setting the fan to "on" causes it to run all the time.

LOW COST