Winning $100K All or Nothing ticket sold at Waukesha Pick 'N Save

WAUKESHA — Someone picked up an All or Nothing scratch-off ticket in Waukesha and won the top prize of $100,000!

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the player bought the ticket from Pick ‘N Save located at 220 East Sunset Drive. The game rules are simple: match ALL of the numbers or NONE of the numbers to win the top prize.

They matched zero of the 11 numbers drawn (1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 10, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22) in Monday night’s drawing.

The Wisconsin Lottery says the odds of winning All or Nothing matching 0 of 11 are 1 in 352,716.

Congrats!