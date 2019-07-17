Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

2 taken into custody following crash involving stolen vehicle, fleeing from police

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday, July 15 following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 3rd and Orchard.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near 3rd Street and Orchard Street for reckless driving and running a red light. The vehicle also didn’t have license plates.

Officials say the driver headed west on Greenfield Avenue, struck a parked vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver and passenger fled from the vehicle.

The passenger was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The driver was apprehended outside his home.

The vehicle, a silver Honda, was reported stolen on July 16.

The driver was charged with operating auto without owners consent, fleeing/eluding and 2nd recklessly endangering safety.

The passenger was charged with operating auto without the owners consent – passenger.

