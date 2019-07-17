3-year-old girl died after officers responded to report of TV falling on child in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — A 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital after police responded to a report of a TV falling on top of her at a home in Oshkosh.
Officers responded to the home on Grove Street near Murdock Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Officers were advised the child wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse. Life-saving measures were performed, and the child was taken to the hospital, where she died.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday by the Milwaukee County medical examiner.
The investigation was ongoing.
44.039800 -88.525208