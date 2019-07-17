× 3-year-old girl died after officers responded to report of TV falling on child in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — A 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital after police responded to a report of a TV falling on top of her at a home in Oshkosh.

Officers responded to the home on Grove Street near Murdock Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Officers were advised the child wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse. Life-saving measures were performed, and the child was taken to the hospital, where she died.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday by the Milwaukee County medical examiner.

The investigation was ongoing.