‘Exposed to fumes:’ 2 suffer minor injuries after hazmat spill on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee Fire Department on were on the scene of a hazmat spill overnight on the city’s south side. It happened at a business near Howell and Boden.

Police say an employee was loading hazardous material when a container was damaged, causing a spill. Two employees were exposed to fumes and are being evaluated for minor injuries.

There were no other injuries and no danger to the public.

Milwaukee Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team are currently working on the clean up.