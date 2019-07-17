Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

FOX6 Blitz takes on unusual sports aspects

Posted 6:34 pm, July 17, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Tim Van Vooren and Ted Perry get the platform for this segment. They take a look at some quirky sports items that take place. From unusual victory celebrations, to goofy social media personalities, and more. This is a segment from our FOX6 Sports Blitz, airing 10:35 p.m. every Sunday night.

