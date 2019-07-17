Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin beginning a noon on Thursday, July 18 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 18.

According to the National Weather Service, highs will reach the lower 90s Thursday afternoon, with heat index values of 100 to 106. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s on Friday, with heat index values of 103 to 110.

Heat illnesses will be possible with prolonged outdoor exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and those on certain medications are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

