Hit-and-run: Photo released of minivan that struck security guard, causing life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE — A statewide crime alert was issued after a hit-and-run crash on Monday, July 15 near Wells Street and Marshall Street in Milwaukee. A security guard sustained life-threatening injuries.
It happened early Monday, around 1:15 a.m.
Included in the alert was the below photo of a vehicle believed to be a Toyota Sienna wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.
The vehicle was described as a newer model minivan equipped with a roof rack, dual moon roofs, and HID/LED head lamps. It may have damage to the front passenger side hood and/or bumper.
The driver/vehicle were last seen fleeing northbound in the area near Cathedral Square Park.
Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police.
43.041556 -87.900556