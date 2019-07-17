Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

Hit-and-run: Photo released of minivan that struck security guard, causing life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE — A statewide crime alert was issued after a hit-and-run crash on Monday, July 15 near Wells Street and Marshall Street in Milwaukee. A security guard sustained life-threatening injuries.

It happened early Monday, around 1:15 a.m.

Included in the alert was the below photo of a vehicle believed to be a Toyota Sienna wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.

The vehicle was described as a newer model minivan equipped with a roof rack, dual moon roofs, and HID/LED head lamps. It may have damage to the front passenger side hood and/or bumper.

The driver/vehicle were last seen fleeing northbound in the area near Cathedral Square Park.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police.

