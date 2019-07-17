‘It’s an eyesore:’ Neighbors disgusted by overgrown city-owned lot near 77th and Thurston

Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

77th and ThurstonMILWAUKEE -- Neighbors on Wednesday, July 17 said they're fed up with tall grass and weeds covering a lot on Milwaukee's northwest side, telling FOX6 it hasn't been cleaned up, despite complaints. They said they were especially disappointed because of who owns the property.

Neighbors near 77th and Thurston said it's not their responsibility -- it's the city's problem.

"This is kind of where our property line stops -- where the grass is growing," said Kyara Harris. "There's garbage just laying in it. It looks disgusting and dangerous."

The empty lot was once well-manicured.

"I asked my lawn guy, 'Hey, can you cut this?' He said, 'No.' It will break his lawnmower," said Harris.

It's not Harris' responsibility to clean it up. Records show the City of Milwaukee has owned the property since 2011.

"We don't want to be like, an inner-city stereotype, so we make sure everything looks nice, but then we have this lot right here," said Harris.

Tall grass and weeds took over the lot -- with animals and insects making it their home. Harris complained to the city in June. More than a month later, it was all still growing.

"It's an eyesore," said Harris.

Harris said she takes pride in her home, and wasn't happy about what's next door.

"It's disgusting. It makes our property just look bad," said Harris. "They want us to cut our grass. You cut your grass too."

FOX6 News reached out to the city for comment, but didn't immediately hear back. Online records showed the June complaint was received, and the case was still open as of Wednesday.

