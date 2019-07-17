Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Gino has described it as one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" opens in theaters next week. Mike Moh who plays Bruce Lee in the movie joins Real Milwaukee with more details.

Mike Moh stars as Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. What's ironic is, he doesn't call Hollywood home.

He and his family live in Wisconsin. They wanted to raise their children in the Midwest.

Mike Moh opened "Moh's Martial Arts" in Waunakee last September. He started Martial arts at the age of 12. He had a black belt a little over two years later. Before landing the opportunity to play Bruce Lee, Moh had roles in "House," "2 Broke Girls," "True Blood" and "Empire."

In" Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Moh stars alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and more.