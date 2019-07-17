× Need a job? Kohl’s is hiring back-to-school, fall and holiday positions

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a job? Kohl’s is hiring positions for back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons across 500 stores — including more than a dozen locations in the Milwaukee area.

According to the company’s website, seasonal hiring will begin at all Kohl’s stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers in August and continue through the holiday season. Hiring needs are determined on an individual location basis and will vary by location and staffing needs.

Here are the stores in the Milwaukee market looking to hire:

Johnson Creek – 570 Wright Rd

Sussex – N66 W25225 County Hwy V V

Waukesha – 2130 E Moreland Blvd

Delafield – 3105 Golf Rd

SW Waukesha – 2140 W St Paul Ave

Racine – 5500 Washington Ave

West Allis – 2601 S 108th St

Oak Creek – 9035 S Howell Ave

Sheboygan – 3347 Kohler Memorial Dr

Muskego – S68 W15388 Janesville Rd

Grafton – 1050 Port Washington Rd

Brookfield – 2325 N 124th St

Menomonee Falls – N95 W18000 Appleton Ave

West Bend – 1400 S Main St

In addition to seasonal hires, Kohl’s is also currently hiring 3,000 associates across all Kohl’s stores to support in-store omnichannel processes.

Interested in applying for a position? According to Kohl’s.com, applicants can text APPLY to 24508 via mobile phone and apply for open positions in their community in less than five minutes. Seasonal hiring needs are determined on an individual store basis as current Kohl’s store associates will have the first priority to increase the hours they wish to work. To browse and apply for available positions, visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs.

