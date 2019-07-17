No room for a garden? Some houseplants that are beautiful and edible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's home decor that's both beautiful -- and edible! Gardening Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee with some houseplants you can eat.

There are several houseplants that you can grow indoors and eat -- including lemon trees, coffee plants, avocado trees, olive trees, lime trees and more. Today Melinda is talking about how you can keep those plants healthy and productive indoors with the proper light exposure, watering and fertilization.

