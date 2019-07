× Police: 2 hurt, including 17-year-old boy, in shooting near 35th and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a teenager, were hurt in a shooting near 35th and Garfield Wednesday evening, July 17.

It happened just before 6 p.m.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to this shooting were under investigation.