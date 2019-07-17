Quentin Neal sentenced to life without parole for fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend, Shannon Mani

MILWAUKEE — Quentin Neal, the man who shot and killed a Milwaukee woman and her unborn child, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 17 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Left a legacy of sadness behind”-BREAKING: Quentin Neal is sentenced to life without parole for shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, Shannon Mani pic.twitter.com/FOslntRjvJ — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) July 17, 2019

Twenty-eight-year-old Neal pleaded guilty to homicide charges in court as part of a plea deal on Tuesday, July 16.

Investigators say he killed Shannon Mani and her unborn child near 76th and Townsend in April of 2018.

Neal’s attorney says he takes responsibility for the crime and helped law enforcement find the bodies, as well as the weapon used in the crime.