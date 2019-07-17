Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

Quentin Neal sentenced to life without parole for fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend, Shannon Mani

Posted 11:49 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, July 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Quentin Neal, the man who shot and killed a Milwaukee woman and her unborn child, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 17 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Twenty-eight-year-old Neal pleaded guilty to homicide charges in court as part of a plea deal on Tuesday, July 16.

Investigators say he killed Shannon Mani and her unborn child near 76th and Townsend in April of 2018.

Shannon Mani

Neal’s attorney says he takes responsibility for the crime and helped law enforcement find the bodies, as well as the weapon used in the crime.

