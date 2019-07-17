× Racine County Jail inmate accused of attacking corrections officers as they tried to get fingerprints

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County Jail inmate stands accused of attacking corrections officers Tuesday morning, July 16.

It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the violent attack happened as the corrections officers tried to obtain fingerprints. The officers suffered puncture wounds to the head, lacerations to the face, and bites to the neck and hand. The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additional staff members responded and were able to restrain the inmate, identified by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office as Zarnell Massie, who was being held for disorderly conduct.

Following this incident, Massie was charged with aggravated battery, use of a dangerous weapon, battery by prisoners, use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

He made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, July 17. A competency evaluation was ordered, and a competency hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20. Cash bond was set at $2,000.