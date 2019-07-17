× Recognize him? Police seek man who stole victim’s money, moved his vehicle near 42nd and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, July 17 asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery near 42nd and Greenfield.

It happened Tuesday, July 16 around 12:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was confronted by the man and robbed at gunpoint for money. The man then took the victim’s vehicle and parked it at a different location. The man was then picked up by an individual in a dark blue Chevy Malibu.

The wanted man was described as black, between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” with a medium build. He has a goatee, and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue Milwaukee Brewers baseball cap with the letter “M” on the front, a blue T-shirt, dark shorts, black socks, and blue shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.