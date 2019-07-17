Silver Alert: Officials searching to find 75-year-old Daniel Young of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say Daniel Young walked away from his home on West Bobolink Avenue Wednesday morning, July 17 and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials describe Young as a male, black, standing 6’4″ tall, weighing 220 pounds, with gray balding hair and a mustache. Young was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue t-shirt, burgundy baseball cap, tan shorts and black leather shoes with a Velcro strap.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.