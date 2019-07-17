US Marshals arrest accused serial rapist in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting several women in Nashville, was arrested in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 17.

U.S. Marshals say Willie Williams is believed to have victimized seven women in six separate cases.

Williams is accused of holding women at gunpoint, threatening them with knives and stealing their belongings and sexually assaulting them.

The assaults took place from February to June.

According to U.S. Marshals, Williams was located at a residence near 80th and West Potomac Avenue in Milwaukee. He surrendered after a brief standoff.

Williams was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, US Marshals in Wisconsin today arrested suspected serial rapist Willie Williams, 20… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2019