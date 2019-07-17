‘We want people to be safe:’ Mayor Barrett, other leaders issue heat health advisory

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other city leaders held a news conference Wednesday, July 17 to ensure residents are aware of the safety measures needed to take during the extreme heat. Leaders also discussed resources that are available to assist residents with staying cool.

“We’re very, very concerned about people with physical challenges. We’re concerned about the elderly. We’re concerned about children. This is the time of year where, tragically, we read about people leaving their children in cars. Please do not leave your children in cars unattended,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin beginning at noon on Thursday, July 18 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19.

According to the National Weather Service, highs will reach the lower 90s Thursday afternoon, with heat index values of 100 to 106. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s on Friday, with heat index values of 103 to 110.

“If you have neighbors, in particular, elderly neighbors, please be a good neighbor and check up on them,” said Barrett.

Heat illnesses will be possible with prolonged outdoor exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and those on certain medications are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

Below are a few tips from the Wisconsin Humane Society to keep your pets safe in the extreme heat.

Never leave an animal alone in a vehicle , because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked.

, because overheating can kill him. The inside of a vehicle can reach 160 degrees in mere minutes, even with the windows cracked. Take walks in early morning or after sunset. On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours.

On especially hot days, any outdoor exercise should be brief and in the cooler hours. Test the pavement with your palm. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws.

If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws. Never leave an animal out in the sun. Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water.

Always ensure they have access to shade and plenty of fresh water. Regulate the temperature inside your home. Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors.

Use AC, fans, or give access to cooler areas like a basement or darker room with tile floors. Take extra precautions for old, overweight or snub-nosed dogs in hot weather. Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored.

Boston terriers, Pekingese, Pugs, Lhasa Apsos, Shih tzus and Bulldogs are especially vulnerable. Dogs with heart or lung diseases should be closely monitored. Watch for signs of heat stroke. These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips.

These include panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, rapid pulse, bright red gums, and blue tongue or lips. Treat heat stroke immediately. Move them to a cool place and lower their body temperature with cool (NOT icy) water, then contact your veterinarian.

Bell Ambulance officials said Tuesday they stocked every ambulance with ice and water, and added extra crews.

CLICK HERE for information from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on protecting pets and livestock amid the heat.

CLICK HERE for a graph from the DATCP showing how hot it can get in your vehicle.

CLICK HERE for information on heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat advisories from ReadyWisconsin.

CLICK HERE for information on Milwaukee County water parks and swimming pools.

CLICK HERE for heat-related resources from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.