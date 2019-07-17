× Win a Stay and Play Golf Package for your Foursome at Cold Water Canyon!

Win a 2-Night Stay and Play Golf Package for your Foursome at Cold Water Canyon!

The Stay and Play package is great for a quick getaway on the links!

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

Two-night stay in a Junior Suite Room at Chula Vista Resort

Two 18-hole golf rounds for 4-people at Cold Water Canyon

Four extra waterpark passes to Noah’s Ark & Mount Olympus Waterparks

$200 value in dining certificates

$1,360 Total Value

Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between July 17, 2019-August 4, 2019

Drawing: The winner will be drawn and awarded by August 31, 2019, FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by telephone or email, and will need to come to the FOX6 station during business hours 8AM-4PM to pick up their prize.