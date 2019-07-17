WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday in Mequon with friends, family, and cake

MEQUON — A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Mequon on Wednesday, July 17.

Donald Molyneux served in North Africa and Italy under generals Dwight Eisenhower and George Patton, before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

In 1970, Molyneux was elected to the Thiensville Board of Trustees and later village president before retiring in 2012.

His 42 years of service are longer than any other elected official in Thiensville’s history.

Molyneux and his wife, Laverne, have been married for 73 years.

Happy Birthday!

