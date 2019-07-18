Casablanca fundraiser raises money for fallen Officer Her’s family

BROOKFIELD — A fundraiser was held for the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her at Casablanca on Thursday, July 18.

Officer Her was killed in a crash near 60th and Capitol while on his way home from work — struck by an alleged drunk driver on June 18

The fundraiser also raised awareness for incidents occurring off-duty. Officer Her was killed while he was heading home from work, so his family doesn’t qualify for the many “line of duty” benefits that are offered.

Casablanca in Brookfield helped to make up for it. The restaurant teamed up with the “Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.” fund to raise money for the Her family.

“Kou, being the only single guy who wasn’t married, he was always willing to step up to the plate and provide for my parents with any kind of medical bills, you know, he was there for them financially emotionally,” said Kong Her, Kou Her’s brother.

If you’d like to help, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Officer Her’s family.

Meantime, Casablanca in Brookfield says it will be hosting additional fundraisers with the fallen heroes fund in the coming months.