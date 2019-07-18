× Don’t sweat: Organizers offer free paper fans for 1st 100 guests at Jazz in the Park July 18

MILWAUKEE — A heat advisory was cancelled for all of southeast Wisconsin for Thursday, but it was set to take effect at 10 a.m. Friday, and remain in effect until 11 p.m. According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, highs will reach into the mid-90s, with heat indices pushing 110° at times on Friday. It’s important to note that heat indices could still approach 100° in spots on Thursday, but Friday they’ll be closer to 110°.

With the heat in mind, Jazz in the Park organizers offered cooling paper fans to the first 100 guests arriving to see the award-winning six-piece band, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal on Thursday evening, July 18. The fans will be distributed by East Town Association Staff.

Officials noted the band is proclaimed to be “so funky, so wring-the-sweat-out-of-you energetic.”

Music starts at 6 p.m., with a short intermission from approximately 7:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

Jazz in the Park takes place at Cathedral Square Park at 520 E. Wells Street.