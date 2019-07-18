Mequon firefighters respond to home, garage fires possibly sparked by lightning strike

MEQUON — Officials with the Mequon Fire Department responded to two fires possibly caused by lightning within just over two hours Thursday morning, July 18.

The first happened shortly before 8 a.m. at a home on West Winding Hollow Lane near County Highway W.

Mequon police officers, who were first on scene, evacuated two residents. Mequon firefighters brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes.

PHOTO GALLERY

A preliminary investigation linked the cause of the fire to a lightning strike, fire officials said.

No one was hurt. Officials said there were working smoke detectors in the home.

Around 10:15 a.m., Mequon firefighters were called out to a garage fire on Freistadt Road.

Officials said smoke was visible upon arrival, and flames were showing at the rear of the attached garage. The fire was extinguished within minutes.

PHOTO GALLERY

A preliminary investigation revealed a possible lightning strike as the cause.

No occupants were present, and the Mequon Police Department was working to contact the owner.

43.213887 -87.926484