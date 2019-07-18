× Missouri man charged with sexually abusing girl at his mom’s day care

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An 18-year-old Missouri man has been charged with sexual abuse connected to his employment at his mother’s day care.

Joseph Hammerly faces two counts of the unclassified felony of statutory sodomy, and deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old.

Hammerly’s mother, 47-year-old Emily Hammerly, the owner of the day care, faces one count endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse.

According to court records, the victim was dropped off at Little Learner day care located at 800 SE Church Street on July 11.

The victim told one of her teachers that the day before, another teacher, Joseph Hammerly, had taken her to the bathroom and had her put her mouth on his “weiner,” the victim said. She stated when they were done, he gave her “apple candies.”

That teacher then immediately contacted the business manager, who informed the victim’s parents of the victim’s statements. The victim’s parents then filed a report with the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

A forensic interview with the victim revealed a story consistent with what was reported to the business manager of Little Learner. Further, the victim stated that Joseph Hammerly told her not to tell anyone, that it was a surprise, and she was the only one that knows.

Police responded to the day care and reviewed the security footage of the victim’s assigned room for the day in question. A detective observed footage consistent with the victim’s story, though there is no camera inside the bathroom, and thus, no footage exists for events inside the bathroom at the facility.

Police interviewed the reporting staff members who issued statements that the victim reported the same description of the events to them.

The business manager also stated she brought the victim’s report of this incident to the attention of the owner of the business, Emily Hammerly, who instructed her to “re-direct [the victim] and tell her we don’t talk like that.”

Joseph Hammerly reported to work the following day and worked his entire shift with the victim present at Little Learner. Another teacher at the facility stated she was told by the business manager that after the incident, Joseph Hammerly could continue working and everything was handled.

Reese interviewed Emily Hammerly, who stated she was notified by her business manager of the victim’s statement on the morning of July 11. Emily Hammerly stated she did not instruct any of her employees to hotline the incident and immediately responded back to her residence to speak with her son, Joseph.

Emily Hammerly stated that after speaking with her son, there was nothing she found odd, and she allowed him to continue working the Thursday and Friday shift, so it didn’t appear like he was “hiding” from anything.

Emily Hammerly stated she made sure her son was not to be left alone with any of the children during his shift.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $75,000 cash only for Joseph Hammerly, and a bond of $20,000 for Emily Hammerly.