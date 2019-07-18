× Psychologist: Ignoring your co-workers might help you feel less tired at the end of the day

MILWAUKEE — You might not want to talk to your co-workers anymore.

Ignoring them may help you feel less tired at the end of the day.

Mental health professionals talking to “Business Insider” offered some advice on how to avoid feeling burned out.

Having your focus drawn away from the job at hand could be causing your mental exhaustion.

When co-workers interrupt you with questions or conversation, it can take up to 25 minutes for you to regain your complete focus. This, according to psychologist Ulrika Leons, who said switching back and forth between work and distractions can take its toll on your mental energy.

Leons said you can help avoid this by wearing headphones, and making it clear to your office mates that when you’re wearing your headphones, you cannot be interrupted.