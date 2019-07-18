Recipe: Whip up a bread salad using bacon, lettuce and tomato
MILWAUKEE — It’s sort of like a deconstructed BLT. But it’s called Panzanella and it’s salad with bread.
BLT Panzanella
Courtesy: Pinch of Yum
Ingredients:
- 2 pints cherry or heirloom tomatoes, halved
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 5-6 slices of bacon
- 4 thick slices of ciabatta bread, cut into cubes
- 2 avocados, cut into chunks
- 3-4 cups arugula
- ½ cup fresh basic leaves, cut into thin strips
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Toss the cherry tomatoes, shallot, and garlic with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a bowl. Let it sit while you fry the bacon.
- Fry the bacon until crispy. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate. Leave the grease in the pan.
- Add bread cubes to the pan with the bacon grease. Toss the bread over medium heat until golden brown and crispy. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.
- Crumble bacon into smaller pieces.
- Toss the bacon, bread, avocado, arugula, and basil together gently. Season with the rest of the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper as needed. Serve and enjoy. (NOTE: Salad tastes better when it sits for up to 30 mins so the bread can soak up some of the liquid!)