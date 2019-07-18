Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday

Recipe: Whip up a bread salad using bacon, lettuce and tomato

Posted 8:37 am, July 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — It’s sort of like a deconstructed BLT. But it’s called Panzanella and it’s salad with bread.

BLT Panzanella

Courtesy: Pinch of Yum

Ingredients:

  • 2 pints cherry or heirloom tomatoes, halved
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 5-6 slices of bacon
  • 4 thick slices of ciabatta bread, cut into cubes
  • 2 avocados, cut into chunks
  • 3-4 cups arugula
  • ½ cup fresh basic leaves, cut into thin strips
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Toss the cherry tomatoes, shallot, and garlic with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a bowl.  Let it sit while you fry the bacon.
  2. Fry the bacon until crispy.  Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.  Leave the grease in the pan.
  3. Add bread cubes to the pan with the bacon grease.  Toss the bread over medium heat until golden brown and crispy.  Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.
  4. Crumble bacon into smaller pieces.
  5. Toss the bacon, bread, avocado, arugula, and basil together gently.  Season with the rest of the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper as needed.  Serve and enjoy.  (NOTE: Salad tastes better when it sits for up to 30 mins so the bread can soak up some of the liquid!)
