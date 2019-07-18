× Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek man who robbed bank near 27th and Holt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, July 18 asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery Wednesday evening near 27th and Holt.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said the man approached the teller’s window and produced a demand note, implying that he was armed with a weapon. After obtaining money from the teller, he fled eastbound from the bank.

Police described him as black, between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5’9″ tall, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a gray and green Charlotte Hornets basketball cap, black sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.