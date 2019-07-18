× Sheriff: Gust of wind likely caused serious crash involving SUV, camper in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A gust of wind is believed to have caused a serious crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County Thursday, July 18.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m., and the scene was cleared by about 2:30 p.m.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said an 80-year-old woman was driving an SUV and towing a camper when she lost control just south of Highway 28.

The woman was ejected, and later flown to a hospital.

Her 62-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.