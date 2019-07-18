Tom Cruise soars in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

The trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit movie that helped solidify star Tom Cruise’s heartthrob appeal, is ready to fly.

Judging by the trailer, Cruise’s danger-seeking naval aviator has been busy since audiences last saw him. Though, his attitude also hasn’t changed much. He’s content with his life as captain — even if, as his superior points out, he should be an admiral by now — and living on the edge.

The new film seems to embrace the original’s fondness for shirtless beach outings, singing and motorcycle rides whist donning a bomber jacket and aviator glasses. It also welcomes new cast members like Jon Hamm and Miles Teller.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy”), soars into theaters on June 26, 2020.