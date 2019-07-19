Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, July 19

Project: Center Street Bridge

Bridge maintenance along the Center Street Bridge over I-41/US 45 in Milwaukee County. Crews will be replacing a damaged bridge girder over the I-41/US 45 northbound lanes that was previously hit by an over-height vehicle. Work is anticipated to be complete by late August.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY, JULY 19-20, 2019

Closure:

Friday, July 19: I-41/US 45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge demolition.

THURSDAY JULY 25, 2019

Closure:

I-41/45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for girder erection.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to exit at WIS 100 (N. Mayfair Road). Continue north along Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street. Head west on Burleigh Street to I-41/US 45 northbound.

Project: I-94 North-South

THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019

Closure:

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN FRIDAY MORNING

I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from the Mitchell Interchange to County G from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to remove pavement markings and restripe. Traffic will also be shifted onto the new concrete pavement between Ryan Road and County G.

Detour:

From the North: Motorists should exit Layton Avenue. Head west on Layton Avenue to S. 27 th Street and turn left (south). Take S. 27 th Street south to County G. Take County G east to I-94 EAST (SB) to get around the closure.

Motorists should exit Layton Avenue. Head west on Layton Avenue to S. 27 Street and turn left (south). Take S. 27 Street south to County G. Take County G east to I-94 EAST (SB) to get around the closure. From the West: Motorists should exit at the Mitchell Interchange’s collector-distributor (C-D) lanes and continue south to College Avenue. Head west on College Avenue to S. 27th Street and turn left (south). Continue south to County G. Take County G east to I-94 EAST (SB) to get around the closure.

FRIDAY JULY 26 EARLY MORNING

** I-94 EAST (SB) exit and entrance ramps at 7 Mile Road are scheduled to reopen to traffic early Friday morning

Project: WIS 59 (Greenfield Avenue)

WIS 59 (Greenfield Avenue) Resurfacing (Early June to mid-Summer)

Resurface WIS 59 (Greenfield Avenue) from 92nd Street to 84th Street in the city of West Allis in Milwaukee County

OVERVIEW

Greenfield Avenue will be resurfaced from 92nd Street to 84th Street

Curb ramps will be upgraded at all intersections within the project limits

Storm sewer repair work will be done in various locations

THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019

Closure:

Greenfield Avenue will be fully closed during the day for milling and asphalt paving operations between 92nd Street and 84th Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Detour: