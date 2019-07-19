Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Friday, July 19
Project: Center Street Bridge
Bridge maintenance along the Center Street Bridge over I-41/US 45 in Milwaukee County. Crews will be replacing a damaged bridge girder over the I-41/US 45 northbound lanes that was previously hit by an over-height vehicle. Work is anticipated to be complete by late August.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY, JULY 19-20, 2019
Closure:
- Friday, July 19: I-41/US 45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge demolition.
- Saturday, July 20: I-41/US 45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from North Avenue to Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. for final bridge demolition.
THURSDAY JULY 25, 2019
Closure:
- I-41/45 (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for girder erection.
Detour:
- Motorists are encouraged to exit at WIS 100 (N. Mayfair Road). Continue north along Mayfair Road to Burleigh Street. Head west on Burleigh Street to I-41/US 45 northbound.
Project: I-94 North-South
THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019
Closure:
NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN FRIDAY MORNING
- I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from the Mitchell Interchange to County G from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to remove pavement markings and restripe. Traffic will also be shifted onto the new concrete pavement between Ryan Road and County G.
Detour:
- From the North: Motorists should exit Layton Avenue. Head west on Layton Avenue to S. 27th Street and turn left (south). Take S. 27th Street south to County G. Take County G east to I-94 EAST (SB) to get around the closure.
- From the West: Motorists should exit at the Mitchell Interchange’s collector-distributor (C-D) lanes and continue south to College Avenue. Head west on College Avenue to S. 27th Street and turn left (south). Continue south to County G. Take County G east to I-94 EAST (SB) to get around the closure.
FRIDAY JULY 26 EARLY MORNING
** I-94 EAST (SB) exit and entrance ramps at 7 Mile Road are scheduled to reopen to traffic early Friday morning
Project: WIS 59 (Greenfield Avenue)
WIS 59 (Greenfield Avenue) Resurfacing (Early June to mid-Summer)
Resurface WIS 59 (Greenfield Avenue) from 92nd Street to 84th Street in the city of West Allis in Milwaukee County
OVERVIEW
- Greenfield Avenue will be resurfaced from 92nd Street to 84th Street
- Curb ramps will be upgraded at all intersections within the project limits
- Storm sewer repair work will be done in various locations
THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019
Closure:
- Greenfield Avenue will be fully closed during the day for milling and asphalt paving operations between 92nd Street and 84th Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Detour:
- Motorists are encouraged to use Schlinger Avenue and Lapham Street to get around the closure.