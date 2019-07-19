Excessive heat warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 10 a.m. Friday – 7 a.m. Saturday

Dan and Caleb from ‘Wait For Morning’ talk about upcoming shows

Posted 10:55 am, July 19, 2019

WAUKESHA -- You can see them this weekend at the Waukesha County Fair, in two weeks at the Ozaukee County Fairf, and at the Wisconsin State Fair. "Waiting for Morning" joins Real Milwaukee to talk about their upcoming shows. Based in Milwaukee, Dan and Caleb from "Wait For Morning" have been playing live music together since 2006.

