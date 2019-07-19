MILWAUKEE -- Festa Italiana kicks off Friday, July 19. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a look at the sights and sounds.

About Festa Italiana (website)

As the first ethnic festival in Milwaukee, Festa Italiana originated as a way to bring together an Italian community torn apart by urban renewal projects. Taking place in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, the first Festa Italiana served as a way to reunite the many Italians who longed for the wonderful street festivals that took place in the Third Ward during the summertime. With the displacement of many who lived in the Third Ward and the loss of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Italians moved elsewhere – but they never stopped talking about those Third Ward festivals. The first Festa was a “coming home” party, as well as a chance to share the best of the Italian culture with the community.