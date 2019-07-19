Excessive heat warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 10 a.m. Friday – 7 a.m. Saturday

Gov. Evers signs executive order declaring State of Emergency, closing state agency buildings following fires

Posted 1:16 pm, July 19, 2019

Fire at Madison power substation (Courtesy: Madison Police Department Facebook page)

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers declared Friday, July 19 a State of Emergency for the City of Madison and Dane County following two fires Friday morning at electric substations in the downtown metropolitan area of Madison. The declaration is to provide state support during the large power outage that is exacerbated by the extreme heat wave affecting the area.

“We are grateful that no one has has been injured as a result of the explosion and fires this morning, and I want to thank emergency personnel who responded quickly to contain the situation,” said Gov. Evers. “With the power outages and the extreme heat, I have directed all state agencies to provide assistance and authorized Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, to activate the National Guard to assist local authorities if needed. Keeping folks safe remains our top priority as we continue to manage and respond to this situation.”

