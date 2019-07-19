× Grafton man in custody after downloading child images from the internet

GRAFTON — A Grafton man is in custody after downloading child images from the internet earlier this year. The arrest happened Friday, July 19.

In February of 2019, the Grafton Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to a child image being downloaded to an address in the Village of Grafton. Through the course of investigation, a Grafton resident was identified as a person of interest.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at that person’s residence with the assistance of the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. A Grafton resident was arrested and is now in custody.

Police say there is no danger to the community at this time.