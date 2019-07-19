× Little League coach found guilty of sexually abusing 10-year-old player

TUSCON, Ariz. — A Little League coach was found guilty of sexually abusing a player.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 52-year-old Christopher James Preston was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a 10-year-old player by a federal jury.

Preston, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, will be sentenced Spt. 26. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

According to the DOJ, Preston sexually abused a 10-year-old at his home during the summer of 1998 in the San Xavier District of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Preston coached a Thornydale Little League team.