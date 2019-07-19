Excessive heat warning issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 10 a.m. Friday – 7 a.m. Saturday

Lunar party at UWM Planetarium to celebrate 50 years since moon landing

Posted 9:23 am, July 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Tomorrow marks 50 years since the moon landing -- and UWM is celebrating the historic anniversary. ean Creighton -- the Director of the U-W-Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium with a preview.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.