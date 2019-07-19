Excessive heat warning issued for most SE Wisconsin until 8 p.m. Saturday

Michelle Obama weighs in on Pres. Trump feud with ‘the squad’

Posted 5:40 pm, July 19, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama speaks during a panel discussion at Glamour Hosts "A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education" with First Lady Michelle Obama at The Newseum on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Glamour)

WASHINGTON — Former first lady Michelle Obama is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s escalating feud with four minority Democratic lawmakers known as “the squad.”

Mrs. Obama tweeted Friday: “What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years.”

President Donald Trump had tweeted Sunday that the four lawmakers should “go back” to their home countries, though all are citizens of the U.S. and three were born in the United States.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives responded this week by voting largely along party lines to condemn his comments as racist.

Mrs. Obama tweeted: “Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

