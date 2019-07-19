Nō Studios Inaugural Dance Fest is taking place at the Sherman Phoenix community event space

MILWAUKEE -- No Studios is kicking off its inaugural Dance Fest. Lisa Caesar joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the event.

About Dance Fest (website)

Nō Studios Inaugural Dance Fest, taking place at the Sherman Phoenix community event space. Dancers from the acclaimed NYC-based Ailey II - the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - will perform two pieces during the event, with additional performances from an eclectic mix of Milwaukee’s top dance troupes. Each representing a unique form of self-expression and performing together for the first time, local dance groups include Danceworks Performance MKE, Ton Ko-Thi Children's Performing Ensemble, The Milwaukee Irish Dance Company, Signature Dance Company, Water Street Dance Milwaukee , and WoLF Studios.