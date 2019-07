BROOKFIELD — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Brookfield late Thursday night, July 18. It happened around 10:15 p.m. near Calhoun Road and Capitol Drive.

Police say a 49-year-old man was crossing Capitol Drive from the north to the south when he was struck by a vehicle eastbound on Capitol Drive.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Brookfield accident investigation team with the assistance of the New Berlin Police Department accident investigation team.