‘Ran the stop sign:’ 3 taken to hospital by Flight for Life following crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Three people were transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital Thursday night, July 18 following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Burlington.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near Durand Avenue and English Settlement Avenue.

Initial scene investigation found that the pickup truck traveling south on English Settlement Avenue ran the stop sign at Durand Avenue — and was struck by the Chrysler — which was traveling east.

All occupants had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Officials say occupants of both vehicles sustained significant injuries and were transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. The 66-year-old female operator and 70-year-old male passenger in the Chrysler were both Racine County residents. The 50-year-old female operator of the Ford was an Illinois resident.

Traffic on this stretch of roadway was shut down for approximately five hours. Wisconsin State Patrol TRU Unit assisted with the investigation and mapping of the scene.