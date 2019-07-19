Sprinkles and whipped cream: Alice in Dairyland is helping us do an ice cream sundae bar right

MILWAUKEE -- Is there anything better an ice cream on a hot day? Especially when it's covered in all sorts of other sweet stuff! The 72nd Alice in Dairyland
Abigail Martin joins Real Milwaukee with some sundae bar suggestions.
Nothing beats the summer heat like a cool ice cream treat! This July, cool off with a frozen dairy treat and celebrate National Ice Cream Month.
- Ice cream is part of the $43.4 billion-dollar dairy industry here in Wisconsin.
- Dairy contributes more to our state`s economy that citrus does to Florida or potatoes to Idaho.
- Wisconsin is home to 38 ice cream plants across the state that produce delicious dairy treats for us to enjoy.
- Wisconsin dairy products are all about quality. Our state`s dairy farmers are dedicated to providing you with safe, high-quality dairy products. Their commitment to quality also means caring for their animals and the land.
To celebrate ice cream month, why not create a Wisconsin-inspired ice cream sundae bar
- An ice cream sundae bar is an easy and interactive option for any summer gathering!
- A few tips to putting one together:
- Choose 2-3 favorite flavors of ice cream. Start with vanilla or chocolate, then add in your favorite.
- The tough part is picking the toppings! Offer several options from this list and let your guests build their own special masterpiece.
- Offer the usual favorites, including crushed chocolate candies, fresh Wisconsin fruit, brownie bites, sprinkles and flavored syrups.
- Top it all off with some easy homemade whipped cream! This special treat takes just a few minutes with heavy cream, a little powdered sugar and vanilla. The rich flavor is well worth the extra effort and your guests will thank you for it.