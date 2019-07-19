Sprinkles and whipped cream: Alice in Dairyland is helping us do an ice cream sundae bar right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Is there anything better an ice cream on a hot day? Especially when it's covered in all sorts of other sweet stuff! The 72nd Alice in Dairyland

Abigail Martin joins Real Milwaukee with some sundae bar suggestions.

Nothing beats the summer heat like a cool ice cream treat! This July, cool off with a frozen dairy treat and celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

Ice cream is part of the $43.4 billion-dollar dairy industry here in Wisconsin.

Dairy contributes more to our state`s economy that citrus does to Florida or potatoes to Idaho.

Wisconsin is home to 38 ice cream plants across the state that produce delicious dairy treats for us to enjoy.

Wisconsin dairy products are all about quality. Our state`s dairy farmers are dedicated to providing you with safe, high-quality dairy products. Their commitment to quality also means caring for their animals and the land.

To celebrate ice cream month, why not create a Wisconsin-inspired ice cream sundae bar