Win your very own mini version of Miller Park, support a good cause at the same time

Posted 8:11 am, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, July 19, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Attention Brewers fans! It's a one-of-a-kind replica of Miller Park -- and it can be yours! David Resnick joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the passion he has for this project -- and how you can step up to the plate to help raise money for charity.

