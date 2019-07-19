MILWAUKEE -- Attention Brewers fans! It's a one-of-a-kind replica of Miller Park -- and it can be yours! David Resnick joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the passion he has for this project -- and how you can step up to the plate to help raise money for charity.
Win your very own mini version of Miller Park, support a good cause at the same time
-
Forget the tents: Do some glamorous camping at Jellystone Park in Caledonia
-
In custody: Police arrest man who robbed Martha’s Vineyard store on Miller Park Way
-
Sunday marks 20th anniversary of tragic collapse of Big Blue crane at Miller Park construction site
-
‘Feel bad for the families:’ Moment of silence on 20-year anniversary of ‘Big Blue’ crane collapse
-
Brewers react to 2018 NL MVP’s hot start in 2019: ‘Guy is an unbelievable baseball player’
-
-
‘The perfect campsite for you:’ Explore Jellystone Camp and Resort
-
‘Stats are fun!’ Miller Park becomes a classroom as kids learn ‘real-world math at an actual baseball game’
-
Day of rock will take over American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 4
-
‘Raising awareness:’ Prescription take back event encourages people to dispose of drugs responsibly
-
Join the Fisher House Wisconsin team for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk
-
-
Driver arrested for OWI, 1st offense after crashing into guardrail near Miller Park
-
June 11
-
Summerfest unveils foods, beverages and merchandise line for 2019 Big Gig