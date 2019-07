× 19-year-old shot in his car near 19th and Finn

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 19th and Finn early Saturday, July 20.

According to officials, the incident happened around 1 a.m. The victim was shot while inside his car.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re seeking an unknown suspect.