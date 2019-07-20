This beef top sirloin and potato kabobs recipe can make anyone a grill master

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's no better time than summer to break out the grill. Whether you're a grill master or a rookie, you'll love this recipe from The Beef Lady!

INGREDIENTS: 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 pound red-skinned potatoes

2 medium yellow or zucchini squash Sauce: 3/4 cup steak sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic