This beef top sirloin and potato kabobs recipe can make anyone a grill master

MILWAUKEE -- There's no better time than summer to break out the grill. Whether you're a grill master or a rookie, you'll love this recipe from The Beef Lady!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
- 1 pound red-skinned potatoes
- 2 medium yellow or zucchini squash
Sauce:
- 3/4 cup steak sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
COOKING:
- Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
- Combine sauce ingredients in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 minutes, stirring once.
- Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak and squash into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.
- Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes.