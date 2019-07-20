Severe thunderstorm warning in effect throughout SE WI until 1:15 p.m.
Excessive heat warning issued for most SE Wisconsin until 8 p.m. Saturday

‘I’m sweating, I’m moving:’ Heat wave won’t stop Wisconsinites from following their summertime passions

Posted 1:25 pm, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, July 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Saturday’s heat didn’t stop some die-hard Wisconsinites from following their passions. From the battlefields on Menomonee Falls to the streets of Milwaukee, it was all about beating the heat.

Wayne Issleb

The Old Falls Village Historical Society traveled back in time to the Civil War, reenacting the Battle of Peachtree Creek decades ago.

“Heat was obviously one of the main factors,” said Wayne Issleb, who played General Grant.

While many things have changed since the Civil War era, the weather has not. Actors sacrificed comfort for a true representation of what soldiers dealt with — dressed head to toe in wool uniforms.

“Wool was the material of the day because it was long-lasting and durable, but certainly very warm,” said Issleb.

Beating the heat on July 20

Beating the heat on July 20

Actors say hydrating and cooling down is a similar tactic soldiers during the Civil War used, but they have a new trick up their sleeves today.

“We have ice, which they didn’t have back then,” said Issleb.

Ice was a popular way to cool down at the Harmabee Cleanup in Milwaukee as dozens of volunteers beautify the neighborhood.

“As you can see, it’s like sweaty profusely,” said Milton Byers, organizer of Safe and Sound.

Beating the heat on July 20

Beating the heat on July 20

It’s the second year for the cleanup — this time with a little extra water — as volunteers picked up trash along the streets on Milwaukee’s north side.

“I’m sweating, I’m moving!” said Byers.

The goal of the cleanup was to bring the community together, and the heat wasn’t going to get in the way.

“We get an opportunity to do it, we’re going to do it,” said Byers.

Beating the heat on July 20

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.