Ozaukee County officials respond to SUV involved in crash in Port Washington

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Authorities responded to what appears to be a terrible crash in Ozaukee County on Saturday, July 20.

A viewer shared photos with FOX6 News, showing the crash on Mink Ranch Road in Port Washington.

Crash on Mink Ranch Road in Port Washington

A white SUV can be seen flipped on its side and resting in a field quite far from the roadway.

No word on the driver’s injuries as of Saturday evening — or how the crash even happened.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

