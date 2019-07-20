‘We will never forget:’ Memorial walk held for fallen Milwaukee officers, city workers near lakefront

MILWAUKEE — From fatal shootings to deadly traffic accidents, Milwaukee has lost five city workers in just over a year’s time. Those fallen men were remembered in a special way along the lakefront on Saturday, July 20.

It began as a silent walk, traveling from the War Memorial.

“Just like we will never forget the people that have given their lives for our country, we will not forget our city employees who have given their lives and public service as well,” said Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Mourners took the heat in stride as they paid respects to Milwaukee Police Officers Charles Irvine, Jr., Michael Michalski, Matthew Rittner, Kou Her and DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez.

“So much tragedy,” said Tracey Dent, president of Peace For Change Alliance. “This is giving them a chance to still send their condolences, love and prayers.”

The men who protected and served our city and their families were honored.

“Make sure their memories live on, and their legacy lives on,” said Dale Bormann, vice president of the Milwaukee Police Association.

The Peace for Change Alliance coordinated the community walk so folks could see a tangible form of unity.

“Just stomping out the hatred,” said Dent.

Tragically, crime and violence ended the lives of these five civil servants.

“We have to change the mindset of those people that are doing the criminal acts,” said Dent.

The event aimed to create awareness as they wound through the streets. Their voices were heard.

“We just have to take more active measures to try and reduce the likelihood this type of tragecy reoccurs,” said Zielinski.

Steps were taken towards healing and hope.

“It’s all about one Milwaukee community, one Milwaukee because we all live here,” said Dent.

Proceeds from the walk will go toward the families of the fallen city workers. The goal is to hold the event annually on July 20, which was given the proclamation of Fallen City Workers Day.