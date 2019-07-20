Wet, windy storms roll through southeast Wisconsin, thousands without power

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin residents were cleaning up from a round of heavy wind and rain while others braced for more severe weather as storms moved through the state on Saturday, July 20.

Southeast Wisconsin was hit with two rounds of storms on Saturday. They knocked out power for thousands but made for some beautiful weather photos.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 110,000 customers were without power, according to information from Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies. Information from We Energies’ website shows the bulk of those — more than 69,000 customers — were in the Green Bay area.

The power outages affected about 6,000 customers in southeastern Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee area, which was under an excessive heat warning until Saturday night. The cities of Milwaukee and Waukesha posted a list of cooling sites online, where residents could go to stay safe in the intense heat.

Meanwhile, residents in western Wisconsin were cleaning up after Friday’s storms downed several trees and power lines and damaged buildings.